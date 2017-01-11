Police renew appeal for return of brass memorial clock stolen from Pointon parish church

Police have released an image of a stolen brass wall clock which had been donated to a village church by a widow in memory of her husband.

The renewed appeal by police is in an effort to find the clock which was taken from Pointon parish church on Pinfold Lane in the village between 9pm on Thursday December 8 and 7.40am on Friday December 9.

Thieves are believed to have used a plastic table to stand on and climb through a window of the Christ Church and steal the brass wall clock, a tin of biscuits and toilet rolls.

The clock had a plaque beneath it (not stolen in the raid) with an inscription stating that it was donated by Irene Batchelor in memory of her husband Ian - ‘true Christian gentleman’.

PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team is asking readers: “Have you been offered this clock in exchange for monies? Could you have innocently received this clock as a present?”

If you can help in the return of this clock to the church then call 101 referring to incident 375 of December 11, 2015, or anonymously call crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.