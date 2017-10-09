Police renew appeal to catch vandals damaging a business in Heckington

Police are renewing appeals for information about a spate of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Heckington

According to PC Sarah Bell of Sleaford police, a business property on Boston Road, Heckington has been damaged recently on two separate occasions.

On one occasion fence panels were damaged at 1.26am on Saturday, September 16, when two males on bicycles are believed to have been involved.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 99 of September 16 if you have information.

In a separate incident, a chain link fence was damaged sometime between 6.30pm and 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 3. Five males were seen to be loitering around the premises at the time. Only one is believed to be responsible for the damage, says PC Bell.

Refer to incident 139 of October 3 if you have information on this one.

Pc Bell said: “These incidents are believed to be part of on-going anti-social behaviour issues in the area. If anybody has any information regarding either of the incidents, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to the incident number.