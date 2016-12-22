Police seek witnesses to alleged ‘road rage’ incident

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a suspected ‘road rage’ incident outside RAF Waddington.

The incident happened on the B1178 on Friday December 2, according to Lincolnshire Police, when at 5.50pm a young man was driving a silver Ford Focus in the direction of Branston.

A police spokesman states: “He was stopped by two men wearing orange high-visibility jackets. The men got out of a dark coloured Vauxhall and assaulted him, also causing damage to his car.

“The offenders then headed off in the direction of Branston. A passer-by administered first aid as the 17 year old had received a minor facial injury.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 397 of December 2.