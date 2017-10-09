Police seek witnesses to vandalism of bandstand at Greylees and car in Sleaford

A car has been damaged on Stamford Close in the new housing estate off King Edward Street in Sleaford, according to police.

This happened on Sunday September 19 at around 2.20am in the morning.

The car was parked on the driveway of a residential property and up to three young males have been reported as being involved having been seen to leave in the direction of the play park after causing the damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident that you think may assist the police investigation contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 122 of 17/09/2017.

The band stand in the park at Greylees is reported to have been damaged some time between 6pm on Friday September 22 and 7am on Monday September 25.

If you have any information that may assist the investigation into this damage then contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 163 of 25/09/2017.