Police seeking two men in white van in connection with break in at Navenby

Police are looking for two men who sped off in a while van from Navenby after a reported break in.

The incident reported to police last night (Tuesday) happened on Lincoln Road in Navenby at about 9.15pm says PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team,

She said: “Two males were seen to break into a barn at the location, they drove away towards Church Lane at speed in a white Transit style van.”

Any information you have contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 443 of April 11.