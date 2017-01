Sleaford Police are pledging to up the frequency of patrols in streets and alleyways to the south of the town after numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

PC Jimmy Conway of Sleaford police reported via social media on Saturday that the anti-social behaviour was being focussed on an alleyway to the rear of Pavilion Gardens, off Boundary Pastures in Sleaford.

Pc Conway stated: “Will increase patrols and inform @SleafordPolice.”