Police stop car in Sleaford - two arrested for drug possession with one sent for deportation

Police officers stopped and searched a car on Grantham Road in Sleaford and arrested two occupants for drug offences with one also detained for an immigration offence, it has been reported.

According to Sleaford Police social media feeds, officers stopped the car in a proactive search at around 4.15pm yesterday (Sunday) according to their social media reports.

Two were arrested and charged for possession of a class A drug.

One of them was then passed to the UK Border Agency for deportation.