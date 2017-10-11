Police want to speak to this man about Billinghay burglaries

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries in Billinghay have issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.

He was seen on and around Ringmoor Close, High Street and West Street in the early hours of September 4.

This man, they say, may be able to assist them with their enquiry

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Dan Hunt at Grantham CID by calling 101.

Police have already arrested a 29-year-old local man on September 8 in connection with the series of burglaries.

A police spokesman had said at the time: “Since August 20 there has been a number of burglaries in the village, including three in Ringmoor Close in the early hours of September 4.”