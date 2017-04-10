Police warn against dangerous parking in Boston Road, Sleaford

Motorists are being warned by police they face a fine for making a road in Sleaford dangerous for cyclists and children by parking in the cycle lane.

The cycle lane on Boston Road in Sleaford outside the Recreation Ground is becoming regularly obstructed with parked vehicles, despite being officially designated as illegal to park on it, forcing cyclists to move into the road.

The issue has been recognised by the town’s Neighbourhood Policing Team after a recent Neighbourhood Policing Panel meeting highlighted the matter and officers are also concerned for the safety of children and those that need to cross Boston Road.

The solid white lines in the cycle lane mean that a vehicle must not enter at any time, and those doing so could risk receiving a fixed penalty notice from the county council’s civil parking enforcement team.

Motorists are encouraged to make use of nearby car parks instead such as at the swimming pool on Boston Road, Eastgate, or at the council offices on East Road.