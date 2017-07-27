Police warning after woman almost conned out of £370 in PPI scam

Local police in the Metheringham area are warning householders to be on their guard against scam phone callers after a woman resident was almost conned out of £370 in an insurance scam.

PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham neighbourhood policing team says a local resident had replied to a Personal Protection Insurance reclaim advert, she was then contacted by a female called “Jessica”.

“Jessica” claimed to be from the ‘Ministry’ who had reclaimed the PPI for her, and stated she had a cheque for her.

During the call the resident was asked to confirm her details, and to do this by buying Itunes cards to the value of £370. ”Jessica” then asked the resident to provide the card number to verify that she was still at the address.

The attempted fraud has been reported to Action Fraud as well as to local police.

PSCO Flannigan said: “Please be aware and vigilant for similar scams.”