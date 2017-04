A quad bike has been stolen from a farm shed on Blankney Fen.

According to police, Thieves are believed to have visited the farm yesterday (Tuesday) between 2pm and 3.30pm and forced the lock off the shed door, gained entry and took the red coloured quad bike.

If you have any information that may assist us enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 343 of 04/04/2017. Alternatively, you may wish to contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.