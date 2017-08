A Husqvarna ride on lawn mower was stolen from a secure outbuilding in East Street, Rippingale on Friday between 9am and 9.30am.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 121 of 25/08/17.

○ Diesel has been stolen from Longwood Quarry, Blankney, overnight August 21-22 last week. Contact police and quote incident 95 of 22/08/17.