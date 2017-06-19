Road sign stolen and another damaged - police investigate

A road sign has been stolen and another damaged in a mystery incident in a village near Sleaford.

Police are looking into the incident where it is reported a road sign was taken and another damaged on Chapel Lane in Dunston.

It is believed to have happened on Saturday, sometime between 11.30am and 5pm, according to PCSO Sarah Jennedy of Sleaford Rural North Neighbourhood Policing Team.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 371 of June 17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.