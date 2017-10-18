Ruskington man jailed for nine and a half years for repeatedly having sex with teenage girl

A Ruskington man who repeatedly had sex with an under-age girl was today (Wednesday) jailed for nine and a half years.

Jason Simpson, 36, created a false female Facebook page to keep in secret contact with the girl, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Simpson he had shown no remorse and taken away the girl’s innocence.

Simpson, of Meadowbrook, Ruskington, pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences including sexual activity with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, taking indecent images of a child and possessing indecent images of a child.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years and must register as a Sex Offender for life.

“You were the adult, you knew it was a school girl,” Judge Pini said.

“She was a child, you took away her innocence.”

The court was told Simpson began grooming the girl by making sexual remarks and then simulating sex with her.

Chris Geeson, prosecuting, said this activity progressed to full sexual intercourse when the girl.

“There was a vast disparity in age when this began,”

The court heard Simpson also took pictures of the girl and displayed both bizarre and controlling behaviour towards her.

Mr Geeson added: “He set up a Facebook account in the name of a female so he could contact her without anybody knowing it was him.

“He would treat her like a baby and read her Cinderella, and asked her to wear more glamorous clothes.”

When Simpson was arrested and interviewed he made no comment about the allegations.

Simpson’s victim was in court to watch him sentenced. In a moving victim impact statement which was read out by the prosecutor on her behalf she said: “Do you know what it is like when you can not escape the nightmare you have put me through.”

George Wills, mitigating, told the court Simpson was not a serial sexual offender and deserved limited credit for his guilty pleas.

Commenting after the case, Detective Constable Nigel Smith, of Lincolnshire Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team said Simpson abused developed a relationship with an impressionable, vulnerable child to pursue her “with the intent of a predatory sex offender.”

DC Smith added: “It was only at court that Simpson finally accepted responsibility for his actions, having refused to answer any questions from the point of his arrest.

“I would like to praise the strength of the victim and their family who have supported this investigation throughout and put their trust in Lincolnshire Police. I hope the sentence handed out by the court today will bring them some closure and they can move forward knowing that Simpson is behind bars.

“I hope the outcome of this case will give other victims of abuse the confidence to come forward and report offences no matter when they were committed.”

In a statement by Lincolnshire Police, officers were first alerted to Simpson when the victim disclosed to police that she had been physically assaulted by him. The case was then investigated by the Child Sexual Exploitation Team, alongside Lincolnshire’s Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and the SAFE Team. Simpson was arrested on January 29 2016.

Through the victim coming forward, officers were able to gain vital evidence that secured a successful prosecution.