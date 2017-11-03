Ruskington man jailed for sexually assaulting two women in their own homes

A Ruskington man who sexually assaulted two women in their homes was today (Friday) jailed for 19 months.

Andrew Lack, 49, of Millview Road, Ruskington, admitted sexually assaulting a woman in her 60’s after going uninvited into her house.

Lack pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to two sexual assaults on August 23, 2016, and July 26, 2017.

As well as the jail sentence he was also ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard Lack followed the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, into the property after she declined an offer from him to carry her shopping indoors.

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting, said the woman shut her front door on Lack but when she returned to her living room after going to the kitchen she found him sat in her arm chair.

Miss Hardy told the court: “She was shocked by his presence and asked him to leave. He got up, but did not leave, and followed her into the kitchen.”

While in the kitchen Lack put his tongue in the woman’s mouth and touched her breasts over her clothing, the court heard.

The woman was very distressed and contacted the police when Lack returned to her home four days later and knocked on her door.

Lack denied visiting the woman’s home in August last year when he was questioned by police but was picked out by his victim during an identification procedure.

The court was told Lack carried out a second sexual assault on bail in July this year after he was hired to do some gardening by a woman in her 70’s.

Miss Hardy said on that occasion Lack placed his hand on the woman’s shoulder and gave her a kiss on the cheek which made her feel very uncomfortable.

The court heard Lack was given a suspended jail sentence in 2014 after he touched a teenage girl on the knee during a train journey between Sleaford and Ruskington.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, told the court Lack struggled to recognise the social boundaries of reasonable behaviour and needed rehabilitation.

Passing sentence Recorder Paul Mann QC told Lack the offences were far too serious not to result in custody.

The Recorder said: “These were at the end of the day opportunistic offences.”