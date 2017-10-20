Search by police sees drugs seized from man in Sleaford Market Place

A man was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act powers by police on Wednesday.

According to Sleaford Police, the adult male was stopped in the Market Place and a quantity of cannabis was recovered.

Last month the matter was raised by local county and district councillor Kate Cook, updating members at a meeting of the Town Council on her inquiries into the current drugs situation in town.

Coun Cook, County Councillor for Sleaford, said: “A number of local residents have contacted me with concerns about drug use in the town. I’m working with other organisations, including the police, to look at the issues and see what can be done.”

According to Lincolnshire Police figures, in April, two drugs offences out of a total of 110 crimes were recorded. In May, two drugs offences out of a total of 146 crimes were recorded and in June, three drugs offences out of a total of 147 crimes were recorded.

Heidi Ryder, Community Safety Manager for North Kesteven told The Standard: “We have been working closely with Lincolnshire Police to address some of the concerns that have been raised about people who have been under the influence of drugs in the town centre.

“Crimes relating to drug taking in the town remain low. Latest official police figures (police.uk) show that out of 127 crimes reported in July, only three were drugs offences, which equates to less than two per cent.

“This is more than we’d like to see in our community but working within our powers to deal with broader issues of anti-social behaviour, sanctions have been put in place to address such issues.

“Anyone who witnesses any crime should contact Lincolnshire Police so that it can be dealt with at the time.

“North Kesteven is a safe place to live and matters relating to drugs crimes can be reported to the police or Crimestoppers.

“We will continue to work closely with all agencies to make sure any further concerns are addressed.

“Communities should be vigilant and report any suspected crime to the Police. Sleaford is a fantastic town. Let’s keep it that way.”

Lincolnshire Police can be contacted on 101 or 999 in an emergency. The number for Crimestoppers is 0800 555 111.