Series of burglaries in Dunston area on Friday night

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of homes were burgled in Dunston on Friday.
PCSO Paul Flannigan of Washingborough and Metheringham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have received reports that two residential properties at Dunston have been burgled.
Someone broke into a property on Front Street (Incident 446 of 10/11/2017) by removing a rear UPVC panel from the back door. A quantity of cash was stolen.
A property on The Green, (Incident 465 of 10/11/2017) was also broken into by removing a UPVC panel from the back door. This time jewellery was stolen.
Both incidents are believed to have occurred between 6.10pm and 9.15pm on Friday night.
A house on Middle Street, Dunston was also burgled, some time between Monday November 6 and Saturday November 11, when an intruder forced a window open (Incident 233 of 11/11/2017).
If you have any information that may assist police call on 101 and quote the incident numbers provided. Alternatively, you may wish to inform Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.
