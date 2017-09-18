Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of shed break-ins around Pointon and Dowsby, south of Sleaford.

Sometime between Wednesday and Saturday last week a rear garden shed in Fen Road, Pointon was broken into and a petrol lawn mower stolen, according to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough policing team.

If you can assist with enquiries call 101 and quote incident 296 of September 16 or alternately call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

PCSO Brommell is also investigating two break-ins of garden sheds on Main Road, Dowsby during the last 17 days, but nothing was stolen.

On both sheds the intruder used something to prize away the hasps on the padlocks.

If you can assist call the same number and quote incident 86 of September 16.