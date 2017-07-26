Shop keepers in Lincolnshire warned about man trying to use fake Scottish £20 notes

Shop keepers in Lincolnshire are being warned to beware of attempts to use fake Scottish notes.

Police have received reports of an individual currently trying to pay for goods using the dodgy £20 notes in the Gainsborough area but on past experience have said he is likely to move on and try his luck in other towns in the county.

The man in question is described as of slim build, six feet tall, ginger stubble and having an Irish accent. He was wearing jeans, grey top and grey baseball cap.

Gill Finn. Community Safety Officer with Lincolnshire Police warned: “The notes used so far do not have any serial numbers on them. The paper feels waxy; otherwise they are of good quality.

“If you suspect this person is visiting shops in your area, please ring us immediately.”

Call 101 or if a crime is in progress ring 999. Refer to incident 300 and 335 of July 25.