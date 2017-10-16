Sleaford driver warned after bucket thrown out car window at cyclist

A Sleaford man has been issued a formal warning by police after a report of a bucket was allegedly thrown at a passing cyclist.

The incident happened on Friday evening just after 10pm when police received a report that a cyclist was overtaken by a car on Monks Road, Lincoln and a plastic bucket was thrown from the car towards the cyclist.

A police spokesman said: “Officers issued the driver of the vehicle a s59 warning the following day. This means if they use a vehicle in the next 12 months in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public, then the vehicle will be seized under the Police Reform Act and the owner will pay a fee to get it released.”