Sleaford drug dealer found with thousands of incriminating texts on his phone is jailed for three years

A drug dealer jailed for a total of three years at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday) had thousands of text messages on his mobile phone detailing his involvement in the illicit trade.

Matthew Ruby, 25, of Mareham Lane, Sleaford, admitted charges of supplying ketamine, offering to supply MDMA and LSD and being concerned in the supply of mephedrone and benzodiazepam.

He also admitted further charges of possession of ketamine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possession of a knife and failing to answer to bail.

The court was told Matthew Ruby was stopped by police while driving and found in possession of ketamine.

Lisa Hardy, prosecuting, said that Ruby’s mobile phone was seized by officers and when it was examined it revealed his drug dealing.

Mrs Hardy said: “The police had information that the car that the defendant was driving was involved in the supply of drugs.

“They stopped the car. The defendant was searched and the car was searched.

“In the car was a bottle containing white powder. It was ketamine.”

She said: “His phone was seized. It is as a result of the downloading of the text messages that other charges followed.

“Between November 2015 and February 2016 there were 4,711 text messages relating to offering to supply and to the supply of drugs.

“The essence of those messages is that he was buying drugs on behalf of others and on occasions he was a middle man. He would go with the users to meet the suppliers. The defendant effectively facilitated the supply of a variety of drugs. He was the ‘go to’ man.”

He was jailed for a total of three years.

Recorder John Hardy QC told: “I accept that you were yourself a drug addict and that you dealt over a relatively short period of time.”

Alison Summers, in mitigation, said: “He himself was a user and was, to some extent, addicted.

“It is clear that the supply relates to the same known group. He was not reaching new people.

“He was not making significant profits. His motive was not money. In my submission it was kudos and popularity.”