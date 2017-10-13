Sleaford golfer’s appeal after buggy theft from club

A Sleaford golfer has appealed for people to come forward and pass information to the police after he was among the victims of a number of goal buggy thefts from a Sleaford club.

According member Peter Wheeldon, from Sleaford, thieves have managed to steal four golf buggies from Sleaford Golf Club during two raids on Saturday night and Thursday night.

Mr Wheeldon has taken to Facebook in the hope of catching the thieves or getting the buggy returned and said: “Like me, the owners of these buggies are old or infirm and need them in order to get whatever exercise and enjoyment they can out of life by playing one of the few sports that they are still capable of playing. If you see this very distinctive buggy for sale, report it to Lincolnshire Police quoting incident number 112 of October 13.”

He told The Standard, although this is yet to be confirmed by the club and police, two buggies were taken each night after intruders cut through the security bars and locks fitted to the parked buggies, one of them being his.

Mr Wheeldon said: “The buggies are very well secured with padlocks and bars set in concrete posts at the clubhouse but the thieves have managed to hack the padlocks off and driven the buggies right along the course to Kelby Lane off the A153 where they would probably fit nicely into a big panel van. I think two were taken on Saturday night and two last night (Thursday).”

Mr Wheeldon said he had additional security measures fitted with a wheel clamp but it appears to have been broken off too. He said his buggy was insured for £2,500.

He commented: “These guys must have been professionals - they knew what they were doing. Now I will have to replace my buggy otherwise I cannot play golf. My back is in such a state now I cannot play without using a buggy and that goes for the majority of members who use them.

“They have them because they are old or have health problems.”

Mr Wheeldon said it is the latest in a series of such thefts according to people selling the buggies: “I have phoned around and spoken to one dealer who said this is getting totally out of hand.”

He knew of incidents in Stoke Rochford and Spalding where the batteries had been stolen from buggies as they cost between £750 to £900 to replace a full set.

○ The Standard has contacted Lincolnshire Police and Sleaford Golf Club and is awaiting their comments on the incidents.