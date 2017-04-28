Sleaford man admits burglary and string of sex offences

A Sleaford man has admitted carrying out a burglary in the town and a string of sexual offences.

Scott Humphries, 43, pleaded guilty to burgling an address in Montrose Grove, Greylees, Sleaford, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday).

The court heard property including a television, laptop computer, jewellery, an Xbox and games were taken during the burglary which happened between February 14 and 16, this year.

Humphries also pleaded guilty to an offence of escape in Grantham on February 16, 2017, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He also admitted five sexual offences which happened on July 26, 2016.

They included one charge of sexual assault, one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and three charges of assault by penetration.

Judge Michael Heath adjourned sentence until Friday, May 5 and told Humphries he would now have to register as a sex offender with the police.

Humphries, of Manor Place, Sleaford, was remanded back in to custody and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court by video link from custody.