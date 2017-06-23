Sleaford man arrested in connection with alleged hacking attemnpt on Microsoft network

Police have arrested a Sleaford man on suspicion of being involved in an alleged hacking attempt on the Microsoft network.

Detectives from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) say they have executed two warrants in Lincolnshire and Bracknell and arrested two men yesterday morning (Thursday) for “conspiracy to gain unauthorised access to the Microsoft network”.

A 22-year-old man from Sleaford, Lincolnshire was arrested on suspicion of gaining unauthorised access to a computer.

A 25-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested for offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

The investigation relates to unauthorised intrusion into unsuccessful networks belonging to Microsoft.

Det Sgt Rob Bryant from SEROCU’s Cyber Crime Unit, which led the UK warrants, said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in East Midlands Special Operations Unit, Microsoft’s cyber team, the FBI, EUROPOL and the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit to investigate these offences.

“This group is spread around the world and therefore the investigation is being coordinated with our various partners. We’ve made two arrests in the UK this morning and have seized a number of devices.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation and will work with our partners to ensure that cyber criminals have no place to hide.

“It is too early to speculate on what information the group have accessed, however, after speaking with Microsoft we can confirm they did not gain access to customer information. The offences took place between January 2017 to March 2017.”

The two men arrested currently remain in police custody.