Sleaford man charged with robbery, criminal damage and assault

A Sleaford man has been charged with robbery, criminal damage and assault after an incident last week.

Christopher Lee Roberts (31) of Dawson Road, Sleaford, has been charged with robbery, criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000, two counts of assault, theft from person and threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, following the incident in the car park at Cogglesford Mill last Wednesday, November 1.

He will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 4 December.