Stolen van parts found among fly tipped rubbish

Bracebridge Heath neighbourhood policing team have been alerted to an incident of flytipping which resulted in recovery of stolen vehicle parts.

The officers reported the find via their Twitter feed yesterday (Tuesday) and thanked a member of the public that phoned them about fly tipping at a location in the Cliff Villages.

According to a police spokesman, officers visited Lowfields in Wellingore. He said: “Amongst the car parts, some were from vehicles believed to have been stolen. The vehicles relate to other forces so we are notifying them of the find, and North Kesteven District Council have been made aware of the fly-tipping items that can be cleared.”