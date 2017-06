A village community centre has been targeted by vandals, it has been reported.

The incident at Wellingore Community Centre in Wellingore is thought to have happened around May 30 and involved stones being thrown, damaging an upstairs window.

At this stage police say it is unknown who is responsible but are treating it as criminal damage.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 175 of June 22 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.