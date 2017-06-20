Telephone call blocking service warning

Police are warning residents after receiving reports of people being contacted by a call blocking service claiming to offer to block unwanted calls free of charge.

During the telephone call the caller then asks for debit card details.

Gill Fin, Community Safety Officer with Lincolnshire Police, said: “Please do not give out any personal details and simply end the phone call immediately.

“One telephone number that has been recorded is 01698 253060. You can block this number if you already have a call blocking service.

“Your telephone line provider can arrange this service for you.”