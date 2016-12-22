Thieves drill lock to steal tipper van parked in Navenby

A tipper van has been stolen from outside a property in Navenby.

According to police, the ‘10’ plate white Ford Transit Tipper van was parked outside a property on Twenty Row, Green Man Road, Navenby, where it is believed thieves got in by drilling one of the locks.

The theft is believed to have occurred at around 8.45pm last night (Wednesday).

If you have seen anything suspicious, any persons or vehicles in the area at the relevant times, or have any CCTV that may assist, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 490 of 21/12/2016.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.