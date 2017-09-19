Thieves flee empty handed after potato store break in at Dunston

Thieves made off empty handed after forcing oopen a roller shutter to a potato store in Dunston.

According to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team, the break in happened between 5pm on September 9 and 10am on September 10 at the building on Back lane in the village.

At this time it is believed nothing has been taken.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 456 of September 15 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.