Thieves make off with car along with other items in Metheringham burglary

A car was stolen along with other items in a burglary at Metheringham yesterday (Thursday) according to police.

According to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team, the thieves forced a back door of a property on Shiregate, Metheringham between 6.30am and 6.30pm that day and took items as well as a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The car was found and recovered nearby.

If you have any information contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Refer to incident 402 of 13/04/2017.