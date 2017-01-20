Thieves remove electric fence to steal heating oil

Thieves removed an electric fence to get onto a property in Dunston and steal an entire tank of heating oil.

According to PCSO Sarah Kennedy of Sleaford Rural North policing team, the thieves are believed to have unscrewed the cap to the tank and removed all the heating oil, having got into the site on Fen Road by removing an electric fence.

It is said to have happened some time between January 4 and tdoay (Friday, January 20).

If you have seen or heard anything contact police on 101 quoting incident 166 of January 20.