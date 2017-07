Thieves broke into a vehicle and stole tools while it was parked in Wellingore overnight.

The incident was reported this morning (Tuesday) after the theft overnight on High Street in the village.

The driver’s side door was forced open to gain access to the tools say local police.

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 114 of July 25 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.