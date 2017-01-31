Two men caught by police suspected of scrap metal offences

Two men from Newark have been reported for summons for scrap metal offences after being stopped by Sleaford police officers.

According to Sleaford police social media reports, officers had received reports this morning of a suspicious blue Transit van seen in the Billinghay area with two men on board, suspected to have taken items from gardens.

A blue van was later seen in Heckington on Foster Street with the occupants looking into gardens. Officers were called and stopped the van.

Ch Insp Jim Tyner ‏later reported two men from Newark have been reported for summons for scrap metal offences in Heckington.