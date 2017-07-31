Two men convicted of hare coursing offences

Two men have been convicted of hare coursing offences committed in the Sleaford area.

According to Lincolnshire Police, on Friday (July 28) Michael Faulks, 32, of Fford Yr Odyn, Treuddyn, Flintshire and Alistair Ritchie, 39, of Swallow Dale, Thringstone, Leicestershire appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court charged with offences under the Game Act 1831.

This related to an allegation of hare coursing that took place at Haconby Fen, between Sleaford and Bourne, on February 11.

Following a trial, both men were convicted of trespass in the pursuit of game. Faulks was fined £350 and Ritchie was fined £300. Both men were also told to pay prosecution costs of £372 each, along with victim surcharges of £35 and £30 respectively.

An application for Criminal Behaviour Orders against both men is due to be heard in September.

Superintendent Mark Housley said: “Hare coursing has a significant impact on the victims and the wider rural community. We will continue to work hard with our partners and neighbouring forces to bring offenders to justice and to make Lincolnshire hostile to hare coursers’.