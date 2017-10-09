Two vans broken into in Leadenham and Welbourn and power tools stolen

A collection of garden power tools have been stolen from a van parked overnight in Leadenham.

According to police, three petrol powered strimmers and two petrol driven leaf blowers were taken when a white Citroen Relay van was broken into parked on North Road in the village.

The incident is said to have happened at about 12.18am on Friday morning.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 6 of 06/10/17. Alternatively, you may contact Crimestoppers UK, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There was another attempt to break into a van at a property on the Green in Welbourn at around midnight Friday/Saturday.

Someone forced entry into the passenger side door but nothing was taken.

If you have information on thiscontact police on 101 quoting incident 170 of October 6 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This comes after Lincolnshire Police launched an awareness camapign within the tradesmen community about keeping their tools and vans safe and secure after a surge in van break-ins and tool thefts in the area.