UPDATE: Driver released under investigation after four cyclists injured in collision on A15 at Ashby de la Launde

Police say they have now released a man they had arrested following a collision which seriously injured four cyclists on the A15 at Ashby de la Launde.

The 29-year-old local man driving a VW Scirocco, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the time of the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, has been released under investigation, said a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.

In a statement the force said: “Two of the cyclists remain in Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, in a serious condition. They are both men in their 50s from Essex and Hertfordshire.”

○ Four cyclists were said to have been seriously injured in the collision with a VW Scirocco on the A15 at Ashby De La Launde at 2.25am yesterday morning (Sunday September 10).

The cyclists were part of a large organised bike ride travelling to Sleaford. The event involved riders from across the UK and police said they cannot release further information about the injured cyclists until all relatives have been informed.

The VW driver was arrested a short time later and was helping police with the investigation.

Part of the A15 remained closed until lunchtime with diversions in place that were expected to temporarily disrupt traffic travelling to RAF Scampton.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with officers, are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 54 of September 10.