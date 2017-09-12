Van door bent back to take items in Brant Broughton break in

A thief bent a works van door to break in and steal items from it before driving off.

The break in happened overnight on Sunday/Monday on Guilford Lane in Brant Broughton while the vehicle was parked under a street light.

According to PCSO Sarah Lingard of Hykeham Rural policing team, the van alarm sounded as the side door was pulled and bent back and three items were taken from the rear of the van before the offender made off in a dark hatchback car.

If you feel you have any information which may assist enquiries telephone 101 quoting crime number 17000389244.