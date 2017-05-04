Vandals smash up children’s toys taken from back garden near Sleaford

Mindless vandals have taken and destroyed children’s toys from the rear garden of a home in a village near Sleaford.

According to police, the intruders went into the back garden of the property on Queen’s Road, Great Hale and took a child’s pram, a trike, chair and doll, later destroying and dumping them in a garden up the road.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 and quote crime number 17000181289.

* In a separate incident the front and rear number plates have been stolen from a customer’s vehicle while parked at Sleaford 4x4 garage off East Road, Sleaford, while awaiting an MOT.

Again call 101 with information quoting crime number 17000181815.