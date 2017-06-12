Vandals smash up shed and leave litter strewn in town cemetery

Security arrangements for all Sleaford Town Council sites is being reviewed after reports of more vandalism at the cemetery.

A member of the public reported the distressing scenes in the woodland section of Sleaford Cemetery yesterday (Sunday) after visiting a relative’s grave.

Clerk to the Town Council, Kevin Martin said confirmed a metal shed that was being stored temporarily at the site was upended and badly damaged in the incident over the weekend, but he said it appears no graves were damaged.

But he said: “A memorial bench and two wheelie bins were moved within the woodland grave area and disposable barbeques, empty beer bottles and other litter were also found.

“Two PCSOs attended the cemetery on Sunday morning in response to a call from a member of the public.”

The Town Clerk is currently following the matter up with the police.

Two members of the public have provided a number of pictures which will be passed to the police who would also like to hear any further information that might help identify the people responsible for this behaviour.

Mr Martin said: “Security arrangements for all Town Council sites is currently being reviewed and a report will be made to council is due course.”