Vandals wreck sculptures at Sleaford open air arts area

Vandals have struck again at a Sleaford open air arts area.

The Nettles outdoor arts space near Sleaford Leisure Centre was discovered to have been vandalised on Sunday evening.

A damaged tree at The Nettles. EMN-170425-161029001

The area is maintained by a group of dedicated volunteers and North Kesteven’s arts promtions team, artsNK and it was one of the volunteers who is said to have come across the damage while walking in the area.

A lot of damage was said to have been done, according to an ArtsNK spokesman, including complete destruction of the willow fence and sculpture around it with pieces strewn around the field.

Fencing was smashed down and thrown in the river near the entrance to The Nettles and glass smashed on the pathway.

The matter has been reported to police. Anyone with information about the incident or who sees any further vandalism taking place should contact police on 101.

Wrecked pieces of sculpture dumped in the river by vandals at The Nettles. EMN-170425-161043001

This comes after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area of The Nettles to police in February and some of the sculptures were damaged last July.

Pieces of the sculpture tossed into the river from The Nettles. EMN-170425-161056001