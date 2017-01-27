Volunteers invited to join the Sleaford Local Community Panel

Sleaford police are looking for volunteers to join their Local Community Panel.

The panel is made up of 10-15 residents of Sleaford and Greylees who discuss and set three priorities for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to work on over the following 10 weeks.

The next meeting will be on March 28 at 6.30pm.

A police spokesman said via social media: “Please contact me for more information. We’d love to see more members coming on board.

“Please contact sleafordtown.npt@lincs.pnn.police.uk if you are interested.”