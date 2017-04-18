Waste metal skip stolen from industrial site in Billingborough

A skip has been stolen from outside an industrial unit in Billingborough over the Easter weekend, say police.

According to PCSO Sandra Brommell of Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, over the Easter holidays a grey metal waste container was taken from outside the industrial unit in Whiteleather Square, Billingborough, some time between 7pm on Thursday and 7am this morning (Tuesday).

The container is approximately 30ft x 10ft in size and had the word Veolia on the side.

PCSO Brommell said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this theft, along with any persons who have CCTV which may assist in identifying the offenders to call us on 101 quoting incident 159 of 18/04/17 or alternately to call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”