Woman’s warning to others to beware after being approached by man in her car

A woman is warning people to “stay safe and lock your doors” after allegedly being approached by a stranger while she was sat in her car near Sleaford railway station.

The incident within the last hour this afternoon (Tuesday) and was reported on social media by Tara Tregent.

She states: “Just had someone approach my car, but drove off before he got to car. May of been nothing but please be careful. He was watching me for a few minutes before approaching car.”

She described the man as being about 5ft 11in tall, with dark short hair, wearing a grey tracksuit.

The matter was reported to the police.

○ This comes just a day after another Sleaford resident reported that her son had been allegedly followed.

Jackie Leeson had posted on local social media: “My son’s just been followed by a man wearing a black New York hat. Black coat no logo and blue jeans. Black (hair) slightly longer than stubble.”

She said the man had emrged from Tennyson Avenue and followed her son from outside Bush Tyres as far as Tesco and then waited outside, continuing to follow him as far as Gregg’s in town where he again was said to have waited outside, then corssed the road several times still following her son before disappearing once her son went into a crowd of his mates.

This too was reported to police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told the Standard: “There was an incident reported this morning (Monday) just before 9am, where a 15 year-old thought a man was acting suspiciously. There was no trace of the person when officers checked the area. There have been no offences.”