Firecrews attended a kitchen in Billingborough yesterday afternoon (Thursday) to put out a flames using a cup of water.

Crews from Billingborough and Donington attended the incident just after 2.30pm where food packaging had caught fire on a hob in the property on West Road.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a cup of water to extinguish the fire which is said to have started accidentally. They then ventilated the property using special fans.