Disabilities youth group bowled over by generosity

A youth club charity for young people with autism and other special needs has been bowled over by the generosity of the community.

Karen Kenward, chairman of the Rainbow Flyers charity, which meets weekly in Ruskington Youth Club, had spoken to The Standard of how outdoor toys were stolen and damaged by vandals.

Karen Kenward, chairman of Rainbow Flyers youth group thanks Martin Osbourn of the Round Table for all the equipment his group has funded, EMN-161124-155757001

She launched an appeal with the paper’s help to replace and upgrade equipment and make the centre more secure and has had overwhelming support.

Sleaford and District Round Table immediately donated £1,000 to get the club back on its feet and its chairman Martin Osborne visited the club last week to see how it has helped.

Mrs Kenward said: “We have three new scooters, four new tablet computers with protective covers and equipped with learning apps and games. We have bought a Game Cube, controllers and several games and a lot of X-Box stuff, replacing all the stuff I have had to lend to the club in the past.”

Ruskington resident Rajathi Maidment also went to local shops and collected over £100 for the club.

Sleaford and District Lioness Club has donated £300 to help with running costs, supplied Christmas presents for the children and is promising to lay on a buffet for the Christmas party on December 18.

Sleaford Lions have also been in touch and have arranged Santa to visit the children’s party and donated £500 to cover the club’s rent and insurance for the next year.

“They have all been fantastic,” said a thrilled Mrs Kenward.

The Lions have also arranged a horse riding event for the youngsters at Southview Riding Stables, Silk Willoughby.

Second Chance charity shop in Sleaford funded a visit by Starlincs mobile planetarium. Mrs Kenward said: “The kids loved it and were really excited to go inside and ask questions. We will be inviting them again.”

Also in response to The Standard’s story, a kind-hearted reader, who did not wish to be named, has bought a large piece of premium grade artifical grass for the younger children to sit on and play outdoors as they only have a yard.

The club is forming links with the Scouts, Mareham Pastures nature reserve and LIVES for future experiences.

Karen commented: “The community spirit has been fantastic and thank you to the Sleaford Standard for your support too.”