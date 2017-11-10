Disused caravans ablaze overnight at Honington

Firefighters from Sleaford have been among crews on the scene of a blaze involving a number of disused caravans at Honington.

Crews from Sleaford, Grantham and Brant Broughton attended the fire at a site on Lincoln Road just before midnight (Thursday/Friday).

According to a fire service spokesman, steady progress was being made by crews through the early hours.

After two hours, a crew from Grantham along with a water carrier from Holbeach remained on scene after the worst was extinguished.