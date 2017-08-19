Does your firm deserve an NK Community Champion award?

Have your businesses’ initiatives and charitable or neighbourly contributions made a difference to the local community?

If so, nominate them for the Community Business of the Year in North Kesteven District Council’s Community Champion Awards, of which the Sleaford Standard is a media partner.

Businesses can self-nominate but a stronger case is made if the recipients of your generosity, individuals or organisations, can support and endorse this through further nominations. For example, last year’s big business winner Branston Ltd was heavily praised by Branston Parish Council for its significant investment in children’s educational resources and local community projects.

Jackie Baker, Branston Ltd’s Communications Manager said: “We engage with the local community in many different ways, so it was fantastic to feel that this is acknowledged and appreciated.”

Nominations can be made at www.nkawards.org. Deadline is noon on September 8. Download a form or pick one up from your local parish council or NKDC council office.

Judges will be looking to award those businesses which have a tangible link with their communities, investing time, resource and energy to making a positive difference locally.

If your nominee is shortlisted as a finalist both they and you will be invited to attend the awards evening on October 19.