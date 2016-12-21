Dog walkers warned to make sure they can be seen on country roads this winter

Lincolnshire Police are warning dog walkers to make sure they can be seen on misty and dark country roads.

In a message to all rural dog owners and walkers Gill Finn, Community Safety Officer at Lincolnshire police, she warns people that we are now in the mist of winter with poor weather conditions and low visibility on the roads and dog owners should consider whether they can be seen by motorists when walking along country roads.

She says: “A LincsAlert member recently contacted me to highlight the issues in the Spilsby area where he uses country roads and only ‘sees dogs and their owners from some 20 feet away’.

“The use of high visibility waistcoats on an owner or coats/flashing collars on your dogs could give a motorist more time to allow safe passage around the dog and owner. Even if you use a torch this might only be seen from the direction in which you’re walking.”

She has a limited supply of high visibility waistcoats at police headquarters if dog owners wish to purchase one.

Send a cheque payable to ‘PCC for Lincolnshire’ for £1.50 and state your name, address and size required and this can be posted out to you direct.

They come in two sizes: small (chest 40”) or large (chest 46”).

Send to: Police Headquarters, FAO Gill Finn, PO Box 999, Lincoln, LN5 7PH