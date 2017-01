There are a few tickets remaining for the Heckington Players pantomime Dick Whittington starting next Friday, January 20.

Niki Thompsons from Heckington Playerss said: “Written once more by the talented Kei Bailey, it promises to be fabulous, with much humour, colourful characters and lots of fun for all ages.”

Tickets for the show in Heckington Village Hall are priced at £9 for adults, and £5 for children.

To buy tickets, and for showtimes, visit: www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk.